Justice minister apologizes over alleged power abuse scandal involving her son

All News 14:32 September 13, 2020

SEOUL, Sept. 13 (Yonhap) -- Justice Minister Choo Mi-ae apologized Sunday over allegations she used her influence to seek special favors for her son.

"I feel deeply sorry for causing troubles to the people with issues involving my son," she said in a Facebook post.

But the minister said she has kept her principles strict and has never called a goose a swan.

Choo has come under fire over allegations that she abused her power to seek special treatment for her son when he served in the Korean Augmentation to the United States Army (KATUSA) for the 2nd Infantry Division of the U.S. 8th Army in 2017. Choo was chairwoman of the ruling Democratic Party at the time.

Justice Minister Choo Mi-ae arrives at the government complex in Seoul on Sept. 11, 2020. (Yonhap)


