SEOUL, Sept. 14 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on Sept. 14.

Korean-language dailies
-- Shadow of COVID-19 reflected on flea market (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- Choo apologizes while claiming noting went wrong, ruling party insists there will not be replacement (Kookmin Daily)
-- U.S. reviewed using 80 nukes in 2017, when N. Korea fired ICBM (Donga llbo)
-- 9:00 p.m. curfew lifted for restaurants, cafes in greater Seoul (Seoul Shinmun)
-- Choo apologizes, refuses to step down (Segye Times)
-- Ruling party seeks to bring whistleblower of case related to Choo's son to kangaroo court (Chosun Ilbo)
-- Greater Seoul returns to Level 2 social distancing plan, restaurants begin operating late at night (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- Abnormal climate strikes dinner table (Hankyoreh)
-- Level 2 social distancing returns, 9:00 p.m. curfew lifted (Hankook Ilbo)
-- Cloud computing, AR technologies to lead 'technology democracy' (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- 20s, 30s miss last train to real-estate market, 'stock investment becomes necessity' (Korea Economic Daily)

English-language dailies
-- Greater Seoul distancing measures relaxed (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- Korea eases physical distancing for two weeks before Chuseok (Korea Herald)
-- Korea to ease social distancing in greater Seoul area for 2 weeks (Korea Times)
