(LEAD) Cardinals' Kim Kwang-hyun returning from kidney ailment
(ATTN: ADDS details at bottom, photo)
By Yoo Jee-ho
SEOUL, Sept. 14 (Yonhap) -- The St. Louis Cardinals will welcome back their South Korean starter Kim Kwang-hyun from a kidney ailment this week.
The Cardinals on Sunday (U.S. time) named Kim as the starter for the first game of a doubleheader against the Milwaukee Brewers at Miller Park in Milwaukee on Monday.
The first pitch is at 4:10 p.m. (local time), or 6:10 a.m. Tuesday in Seoul.
It will be Kim's first start since he was hospitalized in Chicago with renal infarction on Sept. 4. Kim spent a day in the hospital but was back throwing in St. Louis by Monday.
Kim had first experienced abdominal pain and the kidney condition was caused by a blockage of blood flow. He had been scheduled to start against the Chicago Cubs on Sept. 6 but was instead placed on the 10-day injured list, retroactive to Sept. 2.
The Cardinals had been hoping all last week that Kim would be available for their 10-day road trip, starting with Monday's doubleheader. The team said Friday that the clearance Kim needed to pitch was medical related, not baseball. He was placed on blood thinners, which put him at risk of excessive bleeding if he got cut or bruised.
Kim, who opened the season as the closer after 13 years as a starter in the Korea Baseball Organization (KBO), will now make his fifth start. In four previous starts, Kim compiled a 0.44 ERA with a 2-0 record. He hasn't allowed an earned run in his past 17 innings.
Opposing Kim on the Brewers' mound is another former KBO pitcher, Josh Lindblom. The right-hander is 1-3 with a 6.06 ERA in his second tour of big league duty. After eight starts, Lindblom pitched in relief in his last two outings.
Both Kim and Lindblom are former KBO regular season MVPs -- Kim in 2008 and Lindblom in 2019.
Kim pitched in South Korea from 2007 to 2019, all with the SK Wyverns. Lindblom pitched in the KBO from 2015 to 2019, the first three years with the Lotte Giants and the last two with the Doosan Bears. He split his 2017 season between the majors and the KBO.
The two pitchers faced each other four times in the KBO, most recently on April 16 last year. Lindblom was the winning pitcher in the Bears' 8-3 victory while Kim got the no-decision.
They met three times in 2016, with Kim winning twice and getting one no-decision. Lindblom was charged with losses in all three games.
jeeho@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
(URGENT) BTS tops Billboard Hot 100 chart for 2nd consecutive week
-
2
BTS tops Billboard Hot 100 chart for 2nd consecutive week
-
3
Seoul city to unveil promotional tourism video featuring BTS
-
4
(7th LD) Back-to-back typhoons pound southeastern S. Korea, leave 2 missing
-
5
(LEAD) BTS tops Billboard Hot 100 chart for 2nd consecutive week
-
1
Seoul city to unveil promotional tourism video featuring BTS
-
2
(7th LD) Back-to-back typhoons pound southeastern S. Korea, leave 2 missing
-
3
(Yonhap Interview) Korean-American hockey coach Sam Kim rides work ethic to NHL job
-
4
BTS says its years of efforts have exploded with 'Dynamite'
-
5
(Yonhap Feature) Will COVID-19 change S. Korea's Chuseok holiday?
-
1
Trump kissed Melania good-bye before botched visit to DMZ: Woodward book
-
2
N. Korean man suspected of killing Kim Jong-un's half brother charged with violating sanctions
-
3
(LEAD) S. Korea to ease virus curbs in greater Seoul for next two weeks
-
4
(URGENT) S. Korea to ease social distancing in greater Seoul area for two weeks: PM
-
5
(3rd LD) S. Korea to ease biz restrictions on eateries, coffee franchises in greater Seoul