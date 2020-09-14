Seoul stocks open higher on tech gains, eased virus curbs
SEOUL, Sept. 14 (Yonhap) -- South Korean shares opened higher Monday, buoyed by tech gains and eased social distancing measures.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) rose 17.38 points, or 0.73 percent, to 2,414.07 in the first 15 minutes of trading.
The index rose above the 2,400-point mark as chipmakers continued to gain despite lingering valuation pressure on tech heavyweights in major economies.
Investor sentiment also improved as the South Korean government eased the social distancing level to Level 2 in greater Seoul, starting Monday.
Large caps traded mixed in Seoul.
Market bellwether Samsung Electronics jumped 2.37 percent, with No. 2 chipmaker SK hynix advancing 1.15 percent.
Top pharmaceutical firm Samsung Biologics climbed 0.66 percent, but Celltrion shed 0.5 percent.
Internet portal giant Naver retreated 1.47 percent, and its rival Kakao lost 1.98 percent.
Leading chemical maker LG Chem declined 0.99 percent, and rechargeable battery maker Samsung SDI fell 1.05 percent.
Hyundai Motor, the country's largest automaker, added 2.62 percent, and top steelmaker POSCO gained 2.25 percent.
The local currency was trading at 1,185.85 won against the U.S. dollar, up 1.05 won from the previous session's close.
jwc@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
(URGENT) BTS tops Billboard Hot 100 chart for 2nd consecutive week
-
2
BTS' Billboard win expected to create economic effect worth 1.7 tln won: report
-
3
BTS tops Billboard Hot 100 chart for 2nd consecutive week
-
4
Seoul city to unveil promotional tourism video featuring BTS
-
5
(7th LD) Back-to-back typhoons pound southeastern S. Korea, leave 2 missing
-
1
Seoul city to unveil promotional tourism video featuring BTS
-
2
(7th LD) Back-to-back typhoons pound southeastern S. Korea, leave 2 missing
-
3
BTS' Billboard win expected to create economic effect worth 1.7 tln won: report
-
4
(Yonhap Interview) Korean-American hockey coach Sam Kim rides work ethic to NHL job
-
5
BTS says its years of efforts have exploded with 'Dynamite'
-
1
Trump kissed Melania good-bye before botched visit to DMZ: Woodward book
-
2
N. Korean man suspected of killing Kim Jong-un's half brother charged with violating sanctions
-
3
(LEAD) S. Korea to ease virus curbs in greater Seoul for next two weeks
-
4
(URGENT) S. Korea to ease social distancing in greater Seoul area for two weeks: PM
-
5
(3rd LD) S. Korea to ease biz restrictions on eateries, coffee franchises in greater Seoul