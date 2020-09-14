Medical students to return to school, ending collective action
SEOUL, Sept. 14 (Yonhap) -- Medical students will return to schools after ending their collective action taken in protest of the government's medical workforce reform plan, their representatives said Monday.
Medical students have taken a leave of absence in protest of the government's plan to increase admission quotas at medical schools. Meanwhile, fourth-year students who have been boycotting the state licensing exam also said Sunday they will put on hold their collective action.
The Korean Medical Student Association representing some 20,000 students said Monday its junior members, excluding the fourth year, will return to school after putting the issue to a vote.
As trainee doctors returned to work after weeks of a strike over the government's policy, the medical students' collective action has served as a lingering source of tension between the government and the medical sector over the proposed reform plan.
Doctors and the government have been at odds over whether to give senior medical students another opportunity to take the licensing exam.
Doctors insisted students be allowed to take the test even if they did not register before the deadline, while the government has rejected such a step.
The government's plan to expand the number of medical students by 4,000 over the next 10 years and open a new public medical school sparked tensions within the medical sector.
Thousands of trainee doctors staged a strike for 18 days starting in mid-August over the policy.
A group of doctors and the ruling party agreed in early September to end a nationwide walkout on concerns that the prolonged collective action could disrupt the health care system amid the new coronavirus outbreak.
In response to the deal, the government backed down and promised to suspend the medical reform plan in early September.
khj@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
(URGENT) BTS tops Billboard Hot 100 chart for 2nd consecutive week
-
2
BTS' Billboard win expected to create economic effect worth 1.7 tln won: report
-
3
BTS tops Billboard Hot 100 chart for 2nd consecutive week
-
4
Seoul city to unveil promotional tourism video featuring BTS
-
5
(7th LD) Back-to-back typhoons pound southeastern S. Korea, leave 2 missing
-
1
Seoul city to unveil promotional tourism video featuring BTS
-
2
(7th LD) Back-to-back typhoons pound southeastern S. Korea, leave 2 missing
-
3
BTS' Billboard win expected to create economic effect worth 1.7 tln won: report
-
4
(Yonhap Interview) Korean-American hockey coach Sam Kim rides work ethic to NHL job
-
5
BTS says its years of efforts have exploded with 'Dynamite'
-
1
Trump kissed Melania good-bye before botched visit to DMZ: Woodward book
-
2
N. Korean man suspected of killing Kim Jong-un's half brother charged with violating sanctions
-
3
(LEAD) S. Korea to ease virus curbs in greater Seoul for next two weeks
-
4
(URGENT) S. Korea to ease social distancing in greater Seoul area for two weeks: PM
-
5
(3rd LD) S. Korea to ease biz restrictions on eateries, coffee franchises in greater Seoul