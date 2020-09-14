Samsung to unveil budget edition of Galaxy S20 next week
SEOUL, Sept. 14 (Yonhap) -- Samsung Electronics Co. on Monday said it will unveil a new smartphone next week that is widely expected to be a budget edition of the Galaxy S20 smartphone.
The South Korean tech firm said it will hold the "Galaxy Unpacked for Every Fan" online event on Sept. 23.
Samsung did not reveal which device will be newly introduced, but industry insiders expect the company will showcase its Galaxy S20 Fan Edition (FE), considering that it emphasized fans in its invitation.
"Over the years, Samsung has developed a special relationship with Galaxy fans around the world," Samsung said. "Their valuable feedback has helped create exciting innovations and made mobile experiences better for everyone."
The Galaxy S20 FE has been tipped to be a budget model of Samsung's flagship Galaxy S20 series introduced in February.
Foreign tech reviewers predicted the Galaxy S20 FE to have a 6.5-inch display supporting a 120 hertz refresh rate along with 6 gigabytes of RAM and 128GB of storage space. It is expected to have a triple rear camera setup.
The price of the Galaxy S20 FE is estimated to be around 800,000 won (US$670) to 900,000 won in South Korea. The standard Galaxy S20 was launched with a price tag of 1.24 million won here
The new smartphone is expected to go on sale in South Korea next month.
The company asked some 10,000 Samsung Membership owners in the past two months about the Galaxy device features and reportedly tried to best reflect the survey results in the upcoming smartphone.
According to the survey, the users' most preferred color for the Galaxy devices was navy, followed by lavender and mint.
When it comes to display features, users most liked the 120Hz refresh rate, followed by dark mode and Infinity-O display.
