Lotte Aluminium expands output capacity of cathode foil
SEOUL, Sept. 14 (Yonhap) -- Lotte Aluminium Co. said Monday that it has increased the production line of cathode foil at its plant near Seoul to meet growing demand for electric vehicle batteries.
The move raised the annual production capacity of cathode foil -- a key material in making EV batteries -- at the Ansan plant, about 40 kilometers southwest of Seoul, to 12,000 tons from the previous 3,000 tons.
Lotte Aluminium is also set to complete its plant with a capacity of 18,000 tons of cathode foil in Tatabanya Industrial Park in northwestern Hungary in 2021.
The increased production capacity is meant to meet growing demand for EV batteries amid the global race for zero-emissions cars.
Lotte Aluminium said it aims to sell its cathode foil to South Korean manufacturers of EV batteries, though it did not give details.
