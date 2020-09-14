Prosecutors question justice minister's son over alleged special favors
SEOUL, Sept. 14 (Yonhap) -- Prosecutors questioned Justice Minister Choo Mi-ae's son on the weekend over allegations he got special extended leave during his mandatory military service in 2017, the prosecution said Monday.
The Seoul Eastern District Prosecutors Office said they called in the 27-year-old, surnamed Seo, on Sunday, and one of Choo's former aides on Saturday.
Seo was questioned the same day Choo apologized for the scandal on her Facebook page.
The minister has come under fire over allegations she used her influence as the then chairwoman of the ruling Democratic Party to get special extended leave for her son after he received knee surgery in June 2017.
Seo served in the Korean Augmentation to the United States Army (KATUSA) for the 2nd Infantry Division of the U.S. Eighth Army.
hague@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
(URGENT) BTS tops Billboard Hot 100 chart for 2nd consecutive week
-
2
BTS' Billboard win expected to create economic effect worth 1.7 tln won: report
-
3
BTS tops Billboard Hot 100 chart for 2nd consecutive week
-
4
Seoul city to unveil promotional tourism video featuring BTS
-
5
(7th LD) Back-to-back typhoons pound southeastern S. Korea, leave 2 missing
-
1
Seoul city to unveil promotional tourism video featuring BTS
-
2
(7th LD) Back-to-back typhoons pound southeastern S. Korea, leave 2 missing
-
3
BTS' Billboard win expected to create economic effect worth 1.7 tln won: report
-
4
(Yonhap Interview) Korean-American hockey coach Sam Kim rides work ethic to NHL job
-
5
BTS says its years of efforts have exploded with 'Dynamite'
-
1
Trump kissed Melania good-bye before botched visit to DMZ: Woodward book
-
2
N. Korean man suspected of killing Kim Jong-un's half brother charged with violating sanctions
-
3
(LEAD) S. Korea to ease virus curbs in greater Seoul for next two weeks
-
4
(URGENT) S. Korea to ease social distancing in greater Seoul area for two weeks: PM
-
5
(3rd LD) S. Korea to ease biz restrictions on eateries, coffee franchises in greater Seoul