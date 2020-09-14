(LEAD) Prosecutors question justice minister's son over alleged special favors
(ATTN: UPDATES with details, background in paras 5-6, 8-13)
By Lee Haye-ah
SEOUL, Sept. 14 (Yonhap) -- Prosecutors questioned Justice Minister Choo Mi-ae's son over the weekend over allegations he got special extended leave during his mandatory military service in 2017, the prosecution said Monday.
The Seoul Eastern District Prosecutors Office said they called in the 27-year-old, surnamed Seo, on Sunday, and one of Choo's former aides on Saturday.
Seo was questioned the same day Choo apologized for the scandal on her Facebook page.
The minister has come under fire over allegations she used her influence as the then-chairwoman of the ruling Democratic Party to get special extended leave for her son after he received knee surgery in June 2017.
She maintained in her apology that there was "absolutely no reason" to violate procedures as military rules recommend the maximum treatment.
The allegations are that Seo took four extra vacation days at the end of his medical leave without first getting approval or returning to base.
Seo served in the Korean Augmentation to the United States Army (KATUSA) for the 2nd Infantry Division of the U.S. Eighth Army.
Prosecutors began an investigation into the allegations in January but have announced no progress so far. This was the first time Seo was questioned in connection to the case. The former aide is suspected of having made a phone call to the military to inquiry about getting extended leave for Seo.
Two other people -- a captain and a former soldier -- were also summoned last week for the first time in three months.
In addition to the extended leave, Choo's family is suspected of making special requests to get Seo assigned to the Yongsan Garrison in central Seoul, not in Uijeongbu, north of the capital, where he did his service.
The family also allegedly pushed to have him selected as an interpreter for the 2018 PyeongChang Winter Games.
Choo did not address these allegations in her apology.
Lawmakers are expected to demand answers when she appears for an interpellation session at the National Assembly later Monday.
hague@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
(URGENT) BTS tops Billboard Hot 100 chart for 2nd consecutive week
-
2
BTS tops Billboard Hot 100 chart for 2nd consecutive week
-
3
Seoul city to unveil promotional tourism video featuring BTS
-
4
(7th LD) Back-to-back typhoons pound southeastern S. Korea, leave 2 missing
-
5
(LEAD) BTS tops Billboard Hot 100 chart for 2nd consecutive week
-
1
Seoul city to unveil promotional tourism video featuring BTS
-
2
(7th LD) Back-to-back typhoons pound southeastern S. Korea, leave 2 missing
-
3
(Yonhap Interview) Korean-American hockey coach Sam Kim rides work ethic to NHL job
-
4
BTS says its years of efforts have exploded with 'Dynamite'
-
5
(Yonhap Feature) Will COVID-19 change S. Korea's Chuseok holiday?
-
1
Trump kissed Melania good-bye before botched visit to DMZ: Woodward book
-
2
N. Korean man suspected of killing Kim Jong-un's half brother charged with violating sanctions
-
3
(LEAD) S. Korea to ease virus curbs in greater Seoul for next two weeks
-
4
(URGENT) S. Korea to ease social distancing in greater Seoul area for two weeks: PM
-
5
(3rd LD) S. Korea to ease biz restrictions on eateries, coffee franchises in greater Seoul