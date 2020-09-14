Credit card firms' H1 net up 19 pct on increased profit from loans
SEOUL, Sept. 14 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's credit card companies saw their combined earnings rise in the first half of the year from a year earlier due to increased profits from card loans, data showed Monday.
The combined net profit of eight card issuers, including Shinhan Card Co., Samsung Card Co. and KB Kookmin Card Co., came to 1.11 trillion won (US$937 million) in the January-June period, up 18.9 percent from a year earlier, according to the data released by the Financial Supervisory Service (FSS).
The hike in profit was attributed to the combination of increased gains from card loans and decreased loan loss provisions.
The value of credit card purchases fell 0.3 percent on-year to 340.3 trillion won in the first half, according to the data.
The overall credit card delinquency ratio came to 1.38 percent as of end-June, down 0.23 percentage point from the same period of last year, according to the FSS.
entropy@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
(URGENT) BTS tops Billboard Hot 100 chart for 2nd consecutive week
-
2
BTS tops Billboard Hot 100 chart for 2nd consecutive week
-
3
Seoul city to unveil promotional tourism video featuring BTS
-
4
(7th LD) Back-to-back typhoons pound southeastern S. Korea, leave 2 missing
-
5
(LEAD) BTS tops Billboard Hot 100 chart for 2nd consecutive week
-
1
Seoul city to unveil promotional tourism video featuring BTS
-
2
(7th LD) Back-to-back typhoons pound southeastern S. Korea, leave 2 missing
-
3
(Yonhap Interview) Korean-American hockey coach Sam Kim rides work ethic to NHL job
-
4
BTS says its years of efforts have exploded with 'Dynamite'
-
5
(Yonhap Feature) Will COVID-19 change S. Korea's Chuseok holiday?
-
1
Trump kissed Melania good-bye before botched visit to DMZ: Woodward book
-
2
N. Korean man suspected of killing Kim Jong-un's half brother charged with violating sanctions
-
3
(LEAD) S. Korea to ease virus curbs in greater Seoul for next two weeks
-
4
(URGENT) S. Korea to ease social distancing in greater Seoul area for two weeks: PM
-
5
(3rd LD) S. Korea to ease biz restrictions on eateries, coffee franchises in greater Seoul