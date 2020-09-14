Go to Contents Go to Navigation

GFriend to drop new Japanese digital singles next month

All News 11:16 September 14, 2020

SEOUL, Sept. 14 (Yonhap) -- K-pop girl group GFriend plans to release two digital singles in Japan next month, its management agency said Monday.

The singles -- "Labyrinth - Crossroads" and "Song of the Sirens - Apple" -- will be released on Oct. 14 and 21, respectively, according to Source Music.

"Labyrinth - Crossroads" will consist of Japanese versions of "Labyrinth" and "Crossroads" from the band's eighth EP album "Labyrinth," dropped last February, while "Song of the Sirens - Apple" will carry "Apple" and "Tarot Cards" from its latest EP "Song of the Sirens," which came out in July in South Korea.

These will be the band's first Japanese releases since its first Japanese full-length album, "Fallin' Light," which came out last September.

GFriend debuted in Japan in 2018 in partnership with King Record, a major Japanese record company, and has since released three singles and one full-length album.

The act has successfully settled in the market, winning the "Best 3 New Artists" award at the 33rd Japan Golden Disk Awards.

A photo of K-pop girl group GFriend, provided by the band's management agency Source Music (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

nyway@yna.co.kr
(END)

Related Articles
Keywords
#GFriend
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!