Seoul stocks extend gains late Mon. morning on tech gains, eased virus curbs
SEOUL, Sept. 14 (Yonhap) -- South Korean shares extended gains late Monday morning on the back of advances in tech shares and eased social distancing measures against the new coronavirus.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) rose 30.34 points, or 1.27 percent, to 2,427.03 as of 11:20 a.m.
The index fared bullish above the 2,400-point mark, set to gain for a third consecutive session.
Chipmakers continued to gain despite lingering valuation pressure on tech heavyweights in major economies.
Investor sentiment also improved as the South Korean government eased the social distancing level to Level 2 in greater Seoul, starting Monday.
Large caps traded higher in Seoul.
Market bellwether Samsung Electronics jumped 2.37 percent, with No. 2 chipmaker SK hynix advancing 1.91 percent.
Top pharmaceutical firm Samsung Biologics climbed 0.26 percent, and Celltrion edged up 0.17 percent.
Internet portal giant Naver retreated 0.98 percent, and its rival Kakao lost 0.92 percent.
Leading chemical maker LG Chem gained 0.85 percent, and rechargeable battery maker Samsung SDI gained 1.62 percent.
The local currency was trading at 1,183.95 won against the U.S. dollar, up 2.95 won from the previous session's close.
