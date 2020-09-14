Pan Ocean buys into U.S. grain terminal
SEOUL, Sept. 14 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's top bulk carrier Pan Ocean Co. said Monday it has completed a takeover of a 36.25 percent stake in an export grain terminal on the U.S. northwest coast in an effort to expand its presence in the global market.
Pan Ocean said it has purchased the interest from Japan's Itochu, becoming the second-largest stakeholder in the Export Grain Terminal (EGT) at the port of Longview in the state of Washington.
Pan Ocean didn't disclose the financial terms of the deal. U.S. agricultural commodities trader Bunge currently holds the largest 64 percent stake in EGT.
Pan Ocean said the terminal can handle 9 million tons of corn, wheat, soybeans and other grain per year. It is also equipped with storage facilities, a wharf and an unloading system.
In addition, EGT owns and operates four inland elevators in the state of Montana, it added.
Pan Ocean said the takeover will likely help hone the competitiveness of its grain business. "The acquisition is expected to boost Pan Ocean's status in the world's grain distribution market, diversify our grain portfolio and help us make forays into new markets."
(END)
-
1
(URGENT) BTS tops Billboard Hot 100 chart for 2nd consecutive week
-
2
BTS tops Billboard Hot 100 chart for 2nd consecutive week
-
3
Seoul city to unveil promotional tourism video featuring BTS
-
4
(7th LD) Back-to-back typhoons pound southeastern S. Korea, leave 2 missing
-
5
(LEAD) BTS tops Billboard Hot 100 chart for 2nd consecutive week
-
1
Seoul city to unveil promotional tourism video featuring BTS
-
2
(7th LD) Back-to-back typhoons pound southeastern S. Korea, leave 2 missing
-
3
(Yonhap Interview) Korean-American hockey coach Sam Kim rides work ethic to NHL job
-
4
BTS says its years of efforts have exploded with 'Dynamite'
-
5
(Yonhap Feature) Will COVID-19 change S. Korea's Chuseok holiday?
-
1
Trump kissed Melania good-bye before botched visit to DMZ: Woodward book
-
2
N. Korean man suspected of killing Kim Jong-un's half brother charged with violating sanctions
-
3
(LEAD) S. Korea to ease virus curbs in greater Seoul for next two weeks
-
4
(URGENT) S. Korea to ease social distancing in greater Seoul area for two weeks: PM
-
5
(3rd LD) S. Korea to ease biz restrictions on eateries, coffee franchises in greater Seoul