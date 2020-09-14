Plot thickens in KBO as playoff contenders welcome easy matchups
By Yoo Jee-ho
SEOUL, Sept. 14 (Yonhap) -- In an illustration of how competitive the pennant race has been in South Korean baseball this year, the Kia Tigers have won eight out of 10 games in September and they're still out of the playoff picture at the moment.
The Tigers have the best winning percentage this month in the Korea Baseball Organization (KBO), but even at 56-47, they remain 1.5 games back of the KT Wiz for the fifth and the final playoff spot. The Wiz are 9-3 this month, and they're in a virtual tie with the Doosan Bears for fourth. The Bears are ahead by .001 in winning percentage.
At the top, the NC Dinos and the Kiwoom Heroes are also separated by winning percentage only, with the Dinos ahead .600 to .591. The LG Twins are three games back of those two.
This week, both the Tigers and the Heroes have a chance to make some noise and throw the race into further chaos, thanks to a breezy schedule.
The Tigers will host the SK Wyverns on Tuesday and Wednesday, and then visit the Samsung Lions the following two days. The Tigers will come home to Gwangju, 330 kilometers south of Seoul, for the weekend meeting against the Hanwha Eagles.
Those three opponents also happen to be the three worst clubs this year. And the Tigers have done well against all of them: 8-3 vs. the Wyverns, 7-5 vs. the Lions and 8-1 vs. the Eagles.
Two American starters, Aaron Brooks and Drew Gagnon, are leading the way for the Tigers on the mound. At the plate, three players are slugging better than .600 for the month, led by Preston Tucker's .675.
The Heroes will also face the Eagles (9-2 in head-to-head meetings this season) and the Lions (8-6) this week, with two homes games versus the Lotte Giants (8-6) also in the mix.
The Dinos have been in first place every day since May 13, but they've been hanging by a thread for the past several weeks now. After a six-game homestand last week, the Dinos will spend this week on the road. They will open things up against the Bears in Seoul, and will then move west for two games against the Wyverns in Incheon, before traveling south to visit the Giants in Busan.
The Giants have played the Dinos tough, with a 4-4 split so far this season.
The Giants are five games out of fifth and their time is running out to make up ground.
Elsewhere, the Wiz will try to overtake the Bears for third as the host of the two-game series on Thursday and Friday. They have split their 10 meetings in 2020.
With about 74 percent of the season in the books in terms of number of games played, the top five clubs are separated by just four games, making this the tightest pennant race this late in a season since the KBO expanded to 10 clubs and 144 games in 2015.
At the same point a year ago, the Wyverns were in first place by eight games and they were up 18.5 games on the fifth-place Dinos. From 2015 to 2018, first-place clubs at this point of the season all enjoyed double-digit leads over fifth-place clubs.
