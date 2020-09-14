Ruling party lawmaker charged with embezzling funds for ex-sex slaves
SEOUL, Sept. 14 (Yonhap) -- Prosecutors on Monday indicted a ruling party lawmaker on charges of embezzling funds meant for elderly victims of wartime sexual slavery.
Rep. Youn Mee-hyang of the Democratic Party is charged with unlawfully accepting 360 million won (US$304,000) in support funds for women who were forced to work at front-line brothels for Japanese troops during World War II.
She is also accused of spending 100 million won in donations and public funds for personal use, according to the prosecution.
Youn won a parliamentary seat in the April 15 general elections after leading a civic group tasked with supporting the victims, who are euphemistically called "comfort women," for three decades.
One of the women, Lee Yong-soo, came forward in May to accuse the group of "using" the victims and never spending any funds on them.
Youn apologized for the controversy but denied the allegations.
