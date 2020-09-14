KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-1
SEOUL, Sept. 14 (Yonhap) -- Monday's closing prices (KRW) of
KOSPI 200 stocks traded on the main Korea Stock Exchange.
DaelimInd 85,100 DN 2,100
HANKOOK TECHNOLOGY G ROUP16150 UP700
SK hynix 80,000 UP 1,600
HyundaiEng&Const 32,700 UP 400
CUCKOO HOMESYS 42,100 UP 1,650
Donga Socio Holdings 107,500 UP 2,000
Youngpoong 485,000 UP 2,000
KiaMtr 44,400 UP 2,100
LotteFood 309,500 UP 3,500
SKNetworks 5,020 UP 75
NEXENTIRE 5,500 UP 270
CHONGKUNDANG 175,500 UP 2,000
KCC 152,000 UP 2,500
SKBP 170,500 DN 4,500
ORION Holdings 12,900 UP 100
Daesang 27,550 UP 50
AmoreG 51,800 UP 1,300
HyundaiMtr 180,000 UP 8,500
BukwangPharm 33,500 DN 700
ILJIN MATERIALS 49,800 UP 300
TaekwangInd 695,000 UP 10,000
SsangyongCement 5,730 UP 80
POSCO CHEMICAL 87,800 UP 1,200
LOTTE 30,950 UP 850
LG Corp. 78,200 DN 700
BoryungPharm 16,900 DN 300
L&L 11,450 UP 500
YUNGJIN PHARM 9,560 DN 140
LOTTE Fine Chem 54,400 DN 1,100
HYUNDAI STEEL 25,050 UP 200
Shinsegae 215,500 UP 6,500
Nongshim 343,500 DN 1,500
SGBC 28,950 UP 700
KAL 18,650 UP 350
Hyosung 78,000 UP 200
Hyundai M&F INS 23,050 UP 450
DongkukStlMill 6,050 0
SamsungF&MIns 189,000 0
HANALL BIOPHARMA 38,000 DN 650
Kogas 23,700 UP 500
