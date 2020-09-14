KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-2
Hanwha 28,000 DN 750
SBC 10,200 UP 150
DB HiTek 38,850 DN 150
CJ 82,200 UP 500
JWPHARMA 38,550 UP 600
LGInt 15,600 UP 400
Binggrae 57,300 UP 1,000
GCH Corp 26,500 UP 50
LotteChilsung 94,700 UP 1,000
HYUNDAIGREENFOOD 7,870 UP 150
POSCO 190,000 UP 4,500
SPC SAMLIP 64,400 UP 2,700
KUMHOTIRE 3,865 UP 385
SAMSUNG SDS 181,000 UP 3,000
KOREA AEROSPACE 23,400 UP 100
DB INSURANCE 46,100 UP 950
SamsungElec 60,400 UP 1,400
NHIS 9,370 UP 100
SK Discovery 75,600 UP 3,500
LS 61,000 UP 1,800
GC Corp 257,500 0
GS E&C 25,600 UP 550
HANIL HYUNDAI CEMENT 26,900 UP 400
SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 436,000 UP 6,500
KPIC 167,000 UP 2,500
MIRAE ASSET DAEWOO 9,330 DN 20
SKC 89,000 UP 1,600
SAMYANGHOLDINGS 67,500 UP 2,100
ShinhanGroup 28,750 UP 300
HITEJINRO 37,300 DN 50
Yuhan 65,700 DN 900
CJ LOGISTICS 158,000 UP 1,500
DOOSAN 51,400 DN 900
F&F 90,700 DN 600
MERITZ SECU 3,270 UP 50
HtlShilla 75,100 UP 200
Hanmi Science 57,900 DN 200
LS ELECTRIC 61,400 DN 2,400
SamsungElecMech 144,500 UP 1,500
GS Retail 33,600 UP 1,100
Seoul city to unveil promotional tourism video featuring BTS
(LEAD) BTS tops Billboard Hot 100 chart for 2nd consecutive week
Seoul city to unveil promotional tourism video featuring BTS
(Yonhap Interview) Korean-American hockey coach Sam Kim rides work ethic to NHL job
BTS says its years of efforts have exploded with 'Dynamite'
(Yonhap Feature) Will COVID-19 change S. Korea's Chuseok holiday?
Trump kissed Melania good-bye before botched visit to DMZ: Woodward book
N. Korean man suspected of killing Kim Jong-un's half brother charged with violating sanctions
(LEAD) S. Korea to ease virus curbs in greater Seoul for next two weeks
(4th LD) S. Korea to ease biz restrictions on eateries, coffee franchises in greater Seoul