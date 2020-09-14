Hanwha 28,000 DN 750

SBC 10,200 UP 150

DB HiTek 38,850 DN 150

CJ 82,200 UP 500

JWPHARMA 38,550 UP 600

LGInt 15,600 UP 400

Binggrae 57,300 UP 1,000

GCH Corp 26,500 UP 50

LotteChilsung 94,700 UP 1,000

HYUNDAIGREENFOOD 7,870 UP 150

POSCO 190,000 UP 4,500

SPC SAMLIP 64,400 UP 2,700

KUMHOTIRE 3,865 UP 385

SAMSUNG SDS 181,000 UP 3,000

KOREA AEROSPACE 23,400 UP 100

DB INSURANCE 46,100 UP 950

SamsungElec 60,400 UP 1,400

NHIS 9,370 UP 100

SK Discovery 75,600 UP 3,500

LS 61,000 UP 1,800

GC Corp 257,500 0

GS E&C 25,600 UP 550

HANIL HYUNDAI CEMENT 26,900 UP 400

SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 436,000 UP 6,500

KPIC 167,000 UP 2,500

MIRAE ASSET DAEWOO 9,330 DN 20

SKC 89,000 UP 1,600

SAMYANGHOLDINGS 67,500 UP 2,100

ShinhanGroup 28,750 UP 300

HITEJINRO 37,300 DN 50

Yuhan 65,700 DN 900

CJ LOGISTICS 158,000 UP 1,500

DOOSAN 51,400 DN 900

F&F 90,700 DN 600

MERITZ SECU 3,270 UP 50

HtlShilla 75,100 UP 200

Hanmi Science 57,900 DN 200

LS ELECTRIC 61,400 DN 2,400

SamsungElecMech 144,500 UP 1,500

GS Retail 33,600 UP 1,100

(MORE)