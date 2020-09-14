Hanssem 97,400 UP 100

TAEYOUNG E&C 21,600 0

KSOE 87,300 UP 400

IlyangPharm 74,400 UP 300

Ottogi 590,000 UP 1,000

HANWHA SOLUTIONS 44,700 DN 1,650

OCI 66,800 DN 1,000

KumhoPetrochem 104,500 UP 4,500

S-1 88,600 UP 700

DWS 24,150 UP 400

SamsungHvyInd 5,540 DN 20

SYC 64,800 UP 1,300

LG Innotek 170,000 UP 500

LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 217,000 UP 14,500

Mobis 232,500 UP 6,500

HANWHA AEROSPACE 28,150 UP 550

KorZinc 405,000 UP 5,000

S-Oil 55,900 UP 400

UNID 50,000 UP 500

HDC HOLDINGS 12,050 UP 200

HMM 7,230 DN 30

HYUNDAI WIA 42,750 UP 2,250

IS DONGSEO 42,350 UP 400

HyundaiMipoDock 30,750 UP 250

Hanchem 151,500 DN 1,000

Asiana Airlines 3,965 DN 100

COWAY 79,900 UP 1,200

LOTTE SHOPPING 81,100 UP 3,000

Handsome 30,650 UP 900

IBK 8,200 UP 20

KEPCO 20,600 UP 300

SamsungSecu 31,950 UP 550

KG DONGBU STL 13,200 UP 800

SKTelecom 248,000 UP 5,000

S&T MOTIV 55,700 UP 3,700

HyundaiElev 41,600 UP 500

AEKYUNG INDUSTRIAL 22,200 UP 500

Hanon Systems 12,600 UP 350

SK 211,500 UP 1,000

DAEKYO 3,980 UP 55

(MORE)