KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-3
Hanssem 97,400 UP 100
TAEYOUNG E&C 21,600 0
KSOE 87,300 UP 400
IlyangPharm 74,400 UP 300
Ottogi 590,000 UP 1,000
HANWHA SOLUTIONS 44,700 DN 1,650
OCI 66,800 DN 1,000
KumhoPetrochem 104,500 UP 4,500
S-1 88,600 UP 700
DWS 24,150 UP 400
SamsungHvyInd 5,540 DN 20
SYC 64,800 UP 1,300
LG Innotek 170,000 UP 500
LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 217,000 UP 14,500
Mobis 232,500 UP 6,500
HANWHA AEROSPACE 28,150 UP 550
KorZinc 405,000 UP 5,000
S-Oil 55,900 UP 400
UNID 50,000 UP 500
HDC HOLDINGS 12,050 UP 200
HMM 7,230 DN 30
HYUNDAI WIA 42,750 UP 2,250
IS DONGSEO 42,350 UP 400
HyundaiMipoDock 30,750 UP 250
Hanchem 151,500 DN 1,000
Asiana Airlines 3,965 DN 100
COWAY 79,900 UP 1,200
LOTTE SHOPPING 81,100 UP 3,000
Handsome 30,650 UP 900
IBK 8,200 UP 20
KEPCO 20,600 UP 300
SamsungSecu 31,950 UP 550
KG DONGBU STL 13,200 UP 800
SKTelecom 248,000 UP 5,000
S&T MOTIV 55,700 UP 3,700
HyundaiElev 41,600 UP 500
AEKYUNG INDUSTRIAL 22,200 UP 500
Hanon Systems 12,600 UP 350
SK 211,500 UP 1,000
DAEKYO 3,980 UP 55
