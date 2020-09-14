KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-4
GKL 12,200 UP 50
NCsoft 830,000 UP 12,000
Kakao 373,500 DN 5,500
DSME 25,050 UP 650
DSINFRA 7,910 DN 10
DWEC 3,020 UP 115
Donga ST 94,300 UP 1,700
POSCO INTERNATIONAL 14,050 UP 200
CJ CheilJedang 392,000 DN 11,500
DongwonF&B 180,000 UP 2,500
DONGSUH 28,150 UP 1,150
BGF 4,155 UP 55
SamsungEng 11,350 UP 100
SAMSUNG C&T 114,000 UP 1,000
PanOcean 3,490 UP 105
NamhaeChem 8,190 UP 80
SAMSUNG CARD 28,850 UP 400
CheilWorldwide 19,250 UP 250
KT 23,650 UP 400
SHINSEGAE INTERNATIO NAL159000 UP3000
LOTTE TOUR 15,650 UP 500
LG Uplus 12,100 UP 200
SAMSUNG LIFE 65,900 UP 1,200
KT&G 84,600 0
NAVER 303,000 DN 3,000
DHICO 14,900 UP 50
LG Display 16,600 DN 150
Kangwonland 21,250 UP 100
LGH&H 1,519,000 UP 1,000
LGCHEM 712,000 UP 7,000
KEPCO E&C 17,650 DN 50
HYUNDAIHOMESHOP 76,000 UP 3,500
HALLA HOLDINGS 28,500 UP 900
HYUNDAI ROTEM 17,550 UP 800
LGELECTRONICS 92,100 DN 300
Celltrion 296,000 DN 2,500
Huchems 23,100 DN 750
DAEWOONG PHARM 116,500 UP 500
KEPCO KPS 28,300 UP 300
HYUNDAIDEPTST 57,200 UP 900
