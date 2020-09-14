GKL 12,200 UP 50

NCsoft 830,000 UP 12,000

Kakao 373,500 DN 5,500

DSME 25,050 UP 650

DSINFRA 7,910 DN 10

DWEC 3,020 UP 115

Donga ST 94,300 UP 1,700

POSCO INTERNATIONAL 14,050 UP 200

CJ CheilJedang 392,000 DN 11,500

DongwonF&B 180,000 UP 2,500

DONGSUH 28,150 UP 1,150

BGF 4,155 UP 55

SamsungEng 11,350 UP 100

SAMSUNG C&T 114,000 UP 1,000

PanOcean 3,490 UP 105

NamhaeChem 8,190 UP 80

SAMSUNG CARD 28,850 UP 400

CheilWorldwide 19,250 UP 250

KT 23,650 UP 400

SHINSEGAE INTERNATIO NAL159000 UP3000

LOTTE TOUR 15,650 UP 500

LG Uplus 12,100 UP 200

SAMSUNG LIFE 65,900 UP 1,200

KT&G 84,600 0

NAVER 303,000 DN 3,000

DHICO 14,900 UP 50

LG Display 16,600 DN 150

Kangwonland 21,250 UP 100

LGH&H 1,519,000 UP 1,000

LGCHEM 712,000 UP 7,000

KEPCO E&C 17,650 DN 50

HYUNDAIHOMESHOP 76,000 UP 3,500

HALLA HOLDINGS 28,500 UP 900

HYUNDAI ROTEM 17,550 UP 800

LGELECTRONICS 92,100 DN 300

Celltrion 296,000 DN 2,500

Huchems 23,100 DN 750

DAEWOONG PHARM 116,500 UP 500

KEPCO KPS 28,300 UP 300

HYUNDAIDEPTST 57,200 UP 900

(MORE)