KIH 78,100 DN 300

LOTTE Himart 30,300 UP 100

GS 33,650 UP 300

CJ CGV 23,500 UP 200

LIG Nex1 31,600 UP 100

Fila Holdings 37,400 DN 350

HYUNDAIGLOVIS 149,000 UP 8,000

HANAFINANCIALGR 28,700 UP 500

HANWHA LIFE 1,595 UP 25

LF 13,700 UP 100

FOOSUNG 11,050 DN 200

BNK Financial Group 5,150 UP 60

SK Innovation 157,000 UP 3,000

POONGSAN 24,800 UP 1,000

KBFinancialGroup 38,300 UP 1,150

Hansae 17,450 UP 100

LG HAUSYS 57,700 UP 1,300

Youngone Corp 31,100 UP 100

AMOREPACIFIC 168,000 UP 500

KOLON IND 37,400 UP 1,900

HanmiPharm 293,000 0

지HANKOOK TIRE & TEC HNOLOGY333 50 UP2400

KOLMAR KOREA 47,250 UP 1,200

HANJINKAL 74,600 UP 1,800

DoubleUGames 74,100 DN 900

CUCKOO 93,100 UP 1,100

COSMAX 105,000 UP 4,000

emart 150,000 0

MANDO 32,900 UP 3,000

SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS 763,000 UP 2,000

INNOCEAN 52,800 UP 1,800

Doosan Bobcat 27,250 DN 250

H.S.ENTERPRISE 12,900 UP 100

Netmarble 181,500 DN 2,000

HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUST RIES HOLDI NG S234500 0

ORION 138,000 DN 2,500

BGF Retail 121,500 UP 2,000

SKCHEM 346,000 DN 3,500

HDC-OP 24,700 DN 50

WooriFinancialGroup 8,530 UP 140

(END)