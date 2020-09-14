KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-5
KIH 78,100 DN 300
LOTTE Himart 30,300 UP 100
GS 33,650 UP 300
CJ CGV 23,500 UP 200
LIG Nex1 31,600 UP 100
Fila Holdings 37,400 DN 350
HYUNDAIGLOVIS 149,000 UP 8,000
HANAFINANCIALGR 28,700 UP 500
HANWHA LIFE 1,595 UP 25
LF 13,700 UP 100
FOOSUNG 11,050 DN 200
BNK Financial Group 5,150 UP 60
SK Innovation 157,000 UP 3,000
POONGSAN 24,800 UP 1,000
KBFinancialGroup 38,300 UP 1,150
Hansae 17,450 UP 100
LG HAUSYS 57,700 UP 1,300
Youngone Corp 31,100 UP 100
AMOREPACIFIC 168,000 UP 500
KOLON IND 37,400 UP 1,900
HanmiPharm 293,000 0
지HANKOOK TIRE & TEC HNOLOGY333 50 UP2400
KOLMAR KOREA 47,250 UP 1,200
HANJINKAL 74,600 UP 1,800
DoubleUGames 74,100 DN 900
CUCKOO 93,100 UP 1,100
COSMAX 105,000 UP 4,000
emart 150,000 0
MANDO 32,900 UP 3,000
SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS 763,000 UP 2,000
INNOCEAN 52,800 UP 1,800
Doosan Bobcat 27,250 DN 250
H.S.ENTERPRISE 12,900 UP 100
Netmarble 181,500 DN 2,000
HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUST RIES HOLDI NG S234500 0
ORION 138,000 DN 2,500
BGF Retail 121,500 UP 2,000
SKCHEM 346,000 DN 3,500
HDC-OP 24,700 DN 50
WooriFinancialGroup 8,530 UP 140
(END)
-
1
(URGENT) BTS tops Billboard Hot 100 chart for 2nd consecutive week
-
2
BTS tops Billboard Hot 100 chart for 2nd consecutive week
-
3
Seoul city to unveil promotional tourism video featuring BTS
-
4
(7th LD) Back-to-back typhoons pound southeastern S. Korea, leave 2 missing
-
5
(LEAD) BTS tops Billboard Hot 100 chart for 2nd consecutive week
-
1
Seoul city to unveil promotional tourism video featuring BTS
-
2
(7th LD) Back-to-back typhoons pound southeastern S. Korea, leave 2 missing
-
3
(Yonhap Interview) Korean-American hockey coach Sam Kim rides work ethic to NHL job
-
4
BTS says its years of efforts have exploded with 'Dynamite'
-
5
(Yonhap Feature) Will COVID-19 change S. Korea's Chuseok holiday?
-
1
Trump kissed Melania good-bye before botched visit to DMZ: Woodward book
-
2
N. Korean man suspected of killing Kim Jong-un's half brother charged with violating sanctions
-
3
(3rd LD) S. Korea to ease biz restrictions on eateries, coffee franchises in greater Seoul
-
4
(LEAD) S. Korea to ease virus curbs in greater Seoul for next two weeks
-
5
(4th LD) S. Korea to ease biz restrictions on eateries, coffee franchises in greater Seoul