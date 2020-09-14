S. Korea's education ministry to launch inspection into online sexual abuse
SEOUL, Sept. 14 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's education ministry said Monday it plans to launch its first-ever survey on online sexual abuse cases at schools to better tackle the growing social issue.
The survey is part of an annual survey into school violence, which is set to begin later this week, according to the ministry and the progressive Justice Party.
Students -- from fourth grade in elementary school to second grade in high school -- will take part in the nationwide survey, which will include questions on whether they have taken part in or have been victims of online sexual abuse, such as illegal filming and distribution of sexually exploitative content.
While the survey on school violence has been conducted annually, this is the first time it includes questions on online sexual abuse.
The survey comes amid concerns over a rise in online sexual abuse cases involving minors, such as the notorious Telegram case in which videos exploiting underage victims were sold in group chat rooms.
In some schools, teachers were found to have illegally installed cameras in school bathrooms.
A 2019 study that the justice ministry provided to Rep. Sim Sang-jeung of the Justice Party showed that 3 percent of the 144,472 surveyed students identified themselves as victims of sexually exploitative content.
mlee@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
Seoul city to unveil promotional tourism video featuring BTS
-
2
BTS leader RM donates 100 mln won to state-run art foundation
-
3
BTS says its years of efforts have exploded with 'Dynamite'
-
4
17 COVID-19 cases reported at major Seoul hospital
-
5
(URGENT) Gov't to spend 3.8 tln won on stimulus cash handouts, 3.77 mln people to benefit: Moon
-
1
Seoul city to unveil promotional tourism video featuring BTS
-
2
BTS says its years of efforts have exploded with 'Dynamite'
-
3
(URGENT) Gov't to spend 3.8 tln won on stimulus cash handouts, 3.77 mln people to benefit: Moon
-
4
U.S. sanctions on Huawei feared to hit S. Korean chip exports to China
-
5
(2nd LD) New virus cases under 200 for 2 weeks; marked slowdown still not in sight
-
1
Driver who used drugs found responsible for seven-fold collision in Busan
-
2
New virus cases under 200 for 2 weeks; marked slowdown still not in sight
-
3
(LEAD) Schools in greater Seoul area to reopen next week
-
4
New virus cases in Seoul hit 51 as cluster infections continue
-
5
(2nd LD) New daily virus cases under 200 for nearly 2 weeks, untraceable infections at worrisome level