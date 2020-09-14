Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Galaxy Z Fold 2 preorders in S. Korea to be around 60,000 units: sources

All News 17:21 September 14, 2020

SEOUL, Sept. 14 (Yonhap) -- Preorder sales for Samsung Electronics Co.'s latest foldable smartphone, the Galaxy Z Fold 2, are estimated to be around 60,000 units in South Korea, industry sources said Monday.

So far, local mobile carriers have received 50,000 Galaxy Z Fold 2 preorders since they started early sales of the device last Friday, according to the sources.

Considering those who preordered the unlocked Galaxy Z Fold 2 smartphone, industry insiders estimated that the preorder sales volume of the book-like folding phone will reach 60,000 units in South Korea.

"Considering that the Galaxy Z Fold 2 is an expensive smartphone, its preorder volume is high," said an official with a local mobile carrier. The Galaxy Z Fold 2 comes with a price tag of 239.8 million won (US$2,020) in South Korea.

Those who preordered the Galaxy Z Fold 2 can activate the device starting Tuesday with local mobile carriers. The Galaxy Z Fold 2 will be officially launched Friday.

This photo, taken on Sept. 11, 2020, shows Samsung Electronics Co.'s Galaxy Z Fold 2 smartphone displayed at a KT store in Seoul. (Yonhap)

kdon@yna.co.kr
(END)

Related Articles
Keywords
#Samsung #Galaxy Z Fold 2
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!