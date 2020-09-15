BTS' 'Dynamite' dips to 2nd on Billboard Hot 100
WASHINGTON, Sept. 14 (Yonhap) -- South Korean sensation BTS' new single dipped to the 2nd spot on Billboard's main singles chart after spending two weeks at the top, Billboard reported Monday.
"BTS' "Dynamite" dipped to No. 2 on the Hot 100 after spending its first two weeks on the chart at No. 1," it said.
The song continued to dominate digital song sales with 136,000 downloads in the third week of its release.
"'Dynamite' is the first song to have sold more than 136,000 downloads in three consecutive weeks since The Chainsmokers' 'Closer,' which reached that level in five straight weeks in September-October 2016," Billboard said.
BTS is the first group from South Korea to have topped the Hot 100 chart.
The previous highest-charting South Korean artist was soloist PSY, whose 2012 viral hit "Gangnam Style" peaked at the No. 2 spot.
BTS' new song "Dynamite" is also the 43rd song in Billboard's history to have debuted at top on the Hot 100, Billboard said earlier.
It is also the 20th in history to have remained on top in its second week.
