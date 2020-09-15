Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers

All News 07:00 September 15, 2020

SEOUL, Sept. 15 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on Sept. 15.

Korean-language dailies
-- Rep. Youn Mee-hyang indicted on charges of fraud, embezzling funds for ex-sex slaves (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- Ruling party lawmaker charged with embezzling funds for former sex slaves (Kookmin Daily)
-- Justice minister's son asked his mother's ex-aide to call military to inquire about getting extended leave: sources (Donga llbo)
-- Rep. Youn Mee-hyang to stand trial for charges of misappropriating funds for ex-sex slaves (Seoul Shinmun)
-- Ruling party lawmaker indicted for fraud, embezzling funds for ex-sex slaves (Segye Times)
-- Rep. Youn Mee-hyang indicted on 8 counts of charges that include embezzlement of funds for former sex slaves (Chosun Ilbo)
-- Justice minister grilled at parliament session over alleged special favors for her son (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- Prosecutors indict Rep. Youn on charges of fraud, embezzling funds for former sex slaves (Hankyoreh)
-- Ruling party lawmaker to stand trial for charges of embezzlement, fraud (Hankook Ilbo)
-- Suga poised to become next Japanese premier, to continue Abe's policies (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- U.S. sanctions on Huawei to take effect (Korea Economic Daily)

English-language dailies
-- Freedom from Covid restrictions isn't enough for some (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- S. Korea ponders ways to make physical distancing more bearable (Korea Herald)
-- Suga unlikely to improve Korea-Japan ties (Korea Times)
