-- Rep. Youn Mee-hyang indicted on charges of fraud, embezzling funds for ex-sex slaves (Kyunghyang Shinmun)

-- Justice minister's son asked his mother's ex-aide to call military to inquire about getting extended leave: sources (Donga llbo)

-- Justice minister grilled at parliament session over alleged special favors for her son (JoongAng Ilbo)

-- Suga poised to become next Japanese premier, to continue Abe's policies (Maeil Business Newspaper)

-- U.S. sanctions on Huawei to take effect (Korea Economic Daily)

