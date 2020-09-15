(EDITORIAL from Korea JoongAng Daily on Sept. 15)

For instance, the DP praised Ko Young-tae for exposing many suspicious deals between President Park Geun-hye and her confidante Choi Soon-sil. The party called him a "hero." After taking power, however, it took a U-turn. What the DP should have called "heroes" — including a former government official who exposed the Moon Blue House's intervention in appointing corporate leaders; a former investigator who revealed the presidential office's alleged involvement in stopping a probe into corruption of a former aide to President Roh Moo-hyun; and even former Japanese military sex slave Lee Yong-soo, who exposed a civic group's misuse of public donations — had to suffer relentless attacks.