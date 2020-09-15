Newest LPGA major champion takes huge leap in world rankings
By Yoo Jee-ho
SEOUL, Sept. 15 (Yonhap) -- Lee Mi-rim, the newest LPGA major winner from South Korea, has jumped from 94th to 21st in the world rankings.
The big leap came on the heels of Lee's playoff victory at the ANA Inspiration in Rancho Mirage, California, on Sunday (local time).
The 29-year-old South Korean defeated Brooke Henderson and Nelly Korda on the first playoff hole at Mission Hills Country Club. It was Lee's first career major championship.
Lee's career high in the world rankings is 12th from 2015.
Another South Korean star, Ko Jin-young, the 2019 ANA Inspiration champion who chose to stay home during the coronavirus pandemic, remained at No. 1. Korda traded places with Danielle Kang to move up to No. 2.
Among other South Koreans, Park Sung-hyun stayed at No. 4. Kim Sei-young slipped from sixth to seventh, and Park In-bee fell from eighth to ninth, as Henderson climbed from ninth to sixth.
Kim Hyo-joo fell out of the top 10, going from No. 10 to No. 11. She's one spot ahead of Lee Jeong-eun, the 2019 LPGA Rookie of the Year who also dropped one notch. Former No. 1 Ryu So-yeon remained at No. 13.
jeeho@yna.co.kr
(END)
