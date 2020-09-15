Samsung suffers setback in U.S. brand loyalty: poll
SEOUL, Sept. 15 (Yonhap) -- South Korean tech giant Samsung Electronics Co. has suffered a tumble in customer loyalty for its smartphones in the United States amid the coronavirus pandemic, according to a New York-based market tracker on Tuesday.
Samsung ranked 10th in U.S. brand loyalty for its smartphones this year, down seven notches from the previous year, according to the 2020 Customer Loyalty Engagement Index released by Brand Keys.
The world's top smartphone maker also placed 45th in the computer category this year, down one spot from the prior year.
South Korea's leading automaker, Hyundai Motor Co., ranked 18th in the U.S. brand loyalty survey, compared with 10th a year earlier.
LG Electronics Inc., another South Korean tech firm, placed 47th in the smartphone category this year, down six notches from the previous year.
Kia Motors Corp., the second-largest carmaker in South Korea, has failed to make the top 100 in the annual survey.
Amazon's retail segment retained its top ranking for the second consecutive year, followed by Netflix and Amazon's video streaming segment. Smartphone giant Apple came in fourth.
The rankings are based on a Brand Keys survey of 52,515 adult Americans on customer relationships with 1,121 brands in 109 categories sold in the U.S. market since 1997.
(END)
-
1
(URGENT) BTS tops Billboard Hot 100 chart for 2nd consecutive week
-
2
BTS tops Billboard Hot 100 chart for 2nd consecutive week
-
3
Seoul city to unveil promotional tourism video featuring BTS
-
4
(LEAD) BTS tops Billboard Hot 100 chart for 2nd consecutive week
-
5
BTS leader RM donates 100 mln won to state-run art foundation
-
1
Seoul city to unveil promotional tourism video featuring BTS
-
2
(Yonhap Interview) Korean-American hockey coach Sam Kim rides work ethic to NHL job
-
3
BTS says its years of efforts have exploded with 'Dynamite'
-
4
(Yonhap Feature) Will COVID-19 change S. Korea's Chuseok holiday?
-
5
(LEAD) (Yonhap Feature) Will COVID-19 change S. Korea's Chuseok holiday?
-
1
Trump kissed Melania good-bye before botched visit to DMZ: Woodward book
-
2
In 2017, U.S. fired missile to show target precision to N. Korea: Woodward book
-
3
(LEAD) Tests on 1,440 people find only 1 has coronavirus antibodies in S. Korea: KDCA
-
4
(3rd LD) New virus cases under 200 for 12th day; eased virus curbs applied in greater Seoul
-
5
BTS leader RM donates 100 mln won to state-run art foundation