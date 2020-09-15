Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Tuesday's weather forecast

All News 09:00 September 15, 2020

SEOUL, Sept. 15 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Tuesday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 27/19 Sunny 20

Incheon 25/20 Sunny 20

Suwon 27/19 Sunny 20

Cheongju 28/19 Cloudy 20

Daejeon 28/18 Cloudy 30

Chuncheon 27/18 Cloudy 20

Gangneung 25/18 Sunny 20

Jeonju 28/18 Cloudy 20

Gwangju 27/18 Cloudy 30

Jeju 27/21 Cloudy 30

Daegu 28/18 Sunny 20

Busan 27/20 Sunny 20
(END)

