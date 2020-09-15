S. Korea to invest 2.7 bln won to develop drones for military use
SEOUL, Sept. 15 (Yonhap) -- South Korea plans to invest 2.7 trillion won (US$2.3 billion) in the next 10 years to develop drones for military use, the arms procurement agency said Tuesday.
Under the plan, the country will develop various drones to carry out missions ranging from surveillance to firing grenades and rifles, according to the Defense Acquisition Program Administration.
Combat experiments are under way with a rifle and grenade launchers attached at the bottom of drones, it said.
The agency will complete securing necessary technologies for the development of small assault drones by 2022. The actual development of the weapons systems is expected to take another four years, officials said.
The agency was to hold a seminar on the drone defense industry Tuesday. It will be broadcast live on its YouTube channel.
scaaet@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
(URGENT) BTS tops Billboard Hot 100 chart for 2nd consecutive week
-
2
BTS tops Billboard Hot 100 chart for 2nd consecutive week
-
3
Seoul city to unveil promotional tourism video featuring BTS
-
4
(LEAD) BTS tops Billboard Hot 100 chart for 2nd consecutive week
-
5
BTS leader RM donates 100 mln won to state-run art foundation
-
1
Seoul city to unveil promotional tourism video featuring BTS
-
2
(Yonhap Interview) Korean-American hockey coach Sam Kim rides work ethic to NHL job
-
3
BTS says its years of efforts have exploded with 'Dynamite'
-
4
(Yonhap Feature) Will COVID-19 change S. Korea's Chuseok holiday?
-
5
(LEAD) (Yonhap Feature) Will COVID-19 change S. Korea's Chuseok holiday?
-
1
Trump kissed Melania good-bye before botched visit to DMZ: Woodward book
-
2
In 2017, U.S. fired missile to show target precision to N. Korea: Woodward book
-
3
(LEAD) Tests on 1,440 people find only 1 has coronavirus antibodies in S. Korea: KDCA
-
4
(3rd LD) New virus cases under 200 for 12th day; eased virus curbs applied in greater Seoul
-
5
BTS leader RM donates 100 mln won to state-run art foundation