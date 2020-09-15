SK Telecom to use quantum tech in gas facility safety system
SEOUL, Sept. 15 (Yonhap) -- SK Telecom Co., South Korea's top mobile carrier, said Tuesday it partnered with the state-run Korea Gas Safety Corp. to develop a gas facility safety system using quantum technology.
The two will also work with the gas safety company Korea Plant Maintenance and the local optical sensor company QuantumSensing to incorporate quantum-based technology into safety management systems at gas facilities.
The next-generation system detects gas leaks and its concentration at facilities by analyzing light wavelengths reflected from buildings and is more accurate than the conventional infrared ray-based system, according to SK Telecom.
The companies aim to test the technology at a local large gas facility by the end of this year.
The mobile carrier said it plans to further upgrade the system by incorporating drones to allow remote testing at dangerous sites.
SK Telecom has recently focused on developing quantum technology, such as showcasing a single photon LiDAR sensor earlier this year for autonomous vehicles and releasing a smartphone with a quantum-safe cryptography solution with Samsung Electronics Co.
yunhwanchae@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
(URGENT) BTS tops Billboard Hot 100 chart for 2nd consecutive week
-
2
BTS tops Billboard Hot 100 chart for 2nd consecutive week
-
3
Seoul city to unveil promotional tourism video featuring BTS
-
4
(LEAD) BTS tops Billboard Hot 100 chart for 2nd consecutive week
-
5
BTS leader RM donates 100 mln won to state-run art foundation
-
1
Seoul city to unveil promotional tourism video featuring BTS
-
2
(Yonhap Interview) Korean-American hockey coach Sam Kim rides work ethic to NHL job
-
3
BTS says its years of efforts have exploded with 'Dynamite'
-
4
(URGENT) BTS tops Billboard Hot 100 chart for 2nd consecutive week
-
5
(URGENT) Gov't to spend 3.8 tln won on stimulus cash handouts, 3.77 mln people to benefit: Moon
-
1
Trump kissed Melania good-bye before botched visit to DMZ: Woodward book
-
2
In 2017, U.S. fired missile to show target precision to N. Korea: Woodward book
-
3
(LEAD) Tests on 1,440 people find only 1 has coronavirus antibodies in S. Korea: KDCA
-
4
(3rd LD) New virus cases under 200 for 12th day; eased virus curbs applied in greater Seoul
-
5
(LEAD) New virus cases under 200 for nearly 2 weeks; untraceable cases, cluster infections still hampering virus fight