Hyundai to launch new Tucson SUV next month
SEOUL, Sept. 15 (Yonhap) -- Hyundai Motor Co. said Tuesday it plans to launch the new Tuscon SUV in the domestic market next month to boost sales amid the prolonged coronavirus outbreak.
The fourth-generation Tucson SUV comes with a 1.6-liter gasoline turbocharged engine, a 1.6 turbocharged gasoline hybrid engine or a 2.0 diesel engine, the company said in a statement.
The new SUV is priced at 24 million won-33 million won (US$20,300-$28,000), with the hybrid model's price to be released next month, it said.
The new parametric-jewel-pattern grille, which integrates both the headlamps and turn signals, presents a stronger aesthetic right from the front, Hyundai said.
Hyundai has applied a new design concept to the upgraded model of the sixth-generation Grandeur that was launched in 2016, the new Sonata sedan launched last year, the all-new Avante compact launched in April and the all-electric concept Prophecy.
Safety features include the blind-spot collision-avoidance assist, safe exit warning, blind-spot view monitor and rear cross-traffic collision-avoidance assist systems, it said.
