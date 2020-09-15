Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Lone LPGA event in S. Korea canceled due to COVID-19

All News 11:34 September 15, 2020

By Yoo Jee-ho

SEOUL, Sept. 15 (Yonhap) -- The only LPGA tournament scheduled to take place in South Korea this year has been canceled due to travel restrictions prompted by the coronavirus pandemic.

The LPGA Tour announced Tuesday that the BMW Ladies Championship, set for Oct. 22-25 in Busan, will not be played this year. The inaugural edition of the tournament took place at LPGA International Busan, some 450 kilometers southeast of Seoul, with the homegrown Jang Ha-na capturing the title in a playoff.

In this file photo from Oct. 27, 2019, Jang Ha-na (C) of South Korea raises the trophy after winning the BMW Ladies Championship at LPGA International Busan in Busan, 450 kilometers southeast of Seoul. (Yonhap)

The LPGA thanked BMW and the city of Busan for their work in trying to make the 2020 tournament happen. Though the tournament won't be played this year, the LPGA said it is in talks with BMW on ways to improve South Korean golf and the Busan local community.

The COVID-19 pandemic has turned the 2020 LPGA season upside down. It opened in January with two tournaments in Florida and moved to Australia for two more events before the virus outbreak brought the season to an abrupt halt. The season only resumed on the final day of July.

The tour has an annual Asian Swing in October, with stops in South Korea, China, Taiwan and Japan. So far, tournaments in the first three of those countries have been wiped out.

In this file photo from Oct. 27, 2019, fans watch the final round of the BMW Ladies Championship at LPGA International Busan in Busan, 450 kilometers southeast of Seoul. (Yonhap)

jeeho@yna.co.kr
(END)

Related Articles
Keywords
#LPGA
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!