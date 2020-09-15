Sentencing guidelines to get tougher for child sexual exploitation content producers
SEOUL, Sept. 15 (Yonhap) -- The Sentencing Commission on Tuesday proposed amendments to the sentencing guidelines for producers of sexual exploitation content involving minors.
The commission, affiliated with the Supreme Court of Korea, recommended a court issue a tougher punishment of up to 29 years and three months in jail term for a serious, repeat offender.
It also laid out eight conditions for aggravated punishments, such as when victims take their own lives or suffer irreparable damage.
The aggravated punishments require jail terms of six to 27 years for selling such content; four to 18 years for distribution; and one year and six months to six years and nine months for purchasing.
As for conditions for less punishment, producers should voluntarily destroy such content before releasing it online, among other things.
A court also can only partially factor in a victim's plea for less punishment for the offender when sentencing, given victims' young ages.
"The types of offenses are varied, and damaging content spreads rapidly online, which makes it hard for victims to recover," the commission said. "Given the fact that (illegal content) is rising in number through the ubiquitous presence of smartphones, we have set up more objective and fair sentencing guidelines."
The guidelines will be finalized in December after due processes, including public hearings on the issue.
jaeyeon.woo@yna.co.kr
(END)
