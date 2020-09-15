Yonhap News Summary
The following is the first summary of major stories moved by Yonhap News Agency on Tuesday.
---------------------------
(LEAD) New virus cases under 200 for nearly 2 weeks; untraceable cases, cluster infections still hampering virus fight
SEOUL -- South Korea's new virus cases stayed below 200 for the 13th consecutive day on Tuesday as the country's tougher social distancing scheme has taken effect, but a rise in untraceable cases and cluster infections are still a drag on the country's virus fight.
The country added 106 more COVID-19 cases, including 91 local infections, raising the total caseload to 22,391, according to the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA).
---------------------------
(LEAD) BTS' 'Dynamite' ranks 2nd on Billboard Hot 100 for third week
WASHINGTON -- K-pop boy band BTS' single "Dynamite" finished second on Billboard's main singles chart after spending two weeks at the top, Billboard reported Monday (U.S. time).
BTS' "Dynamite" dipped to No. 2 on the latest Billboard Hot 100 chart for the week ending Sept. 19, the American music publication said. Cardi B's "WAP," featuring Megan Thee Stallion, regained the top spot after being dethroned by "Dynamite" two weeks ago.
---------------------------
S. Korea to secure coronavirus vaccine for 60 pct of population
SEOUL -- South Korea aims to secure enough new coronavirus vaccines to administer to 30 million people, or roughly 60 percent of the country's population, the health ministry said Tuesday.
Under the COVID-19 vaccine plan discussed at the Cabinet meeting chaired by Prime Minister Chung Sye-kyun, the country will seek to get vaccines for 10 million people from the COVAX Facility, set up by the World Health Organization and global vaccine alliance Gavi, according to the Ministry of Health and Welfare said.
---------------------------
Unification minister to visit Panmunjom this week
SEOUL -- Unification Minister Lee In-young will visit the inter-Korean truce village of Panmunjom this week to take a look at the area for the first time since he took office in July, officials said Tuesday.
During the visit set for Wednesday, Lee will tour major facilities there, including the South Korea-controlled Freedom House and Peace House, and encourage staff there, a ministry official said Tuesday.
---------------------------
Sentencing guidelines to get tougher for child sexual exploitation content producers
SEOUL, Sept -- The Sentencing Commission on Tuesday proposed amendments to the sentencing guidelines for producers of sexual exploitation content involving minors.
The commission, affiliated with the Supreme Court of Korea, recommended a court issue a tougher punishment of up to 29 years and three months in jail term for a serious, repeat offender.
---------------------------
(LEAD) T'way Air to start flights to Wuhan, first in 8 months since virus outbreak
SEOUL -- T'way Air, a South Korean low-cost carrier, will begin flights to the Chinese city of Wuhan on Wednesday, marking the reopening of the air service to the epicenter of the coronavirus outbreak after eight months, the transport ministry said Tuesday.
The Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport approved T'way Air's once-a-week flight on the Incheon-Wuhan route, which was already approved by the Chinese authorities late last year.
---------------------------
State Dept. says U.S. agreed to consider new 'alliance dialogue'
WASHINGTON -- The United States has agreed to "positively consider" launching a bilateral dialogue channel with South Korea to discuss alliance issues, the State Department said Monday.
The reaction follows controversy that South Korean Vice Foreign Minister Choi Jong-kun may have hastily announced the proposed launch of the so-called "alliance dialogue" after his recent meeting with his U.S. counterpart Stephen Biegun.
---------------------------
