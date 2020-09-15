(LEAD) Prosecutors raid defense ministry over alleged power abuse involving justice minister's son
SEOUL, Sept. 15 (Yonhap) -- Prosecutors raided the Ministry of National Defense on Tuesday over broadening allegations that Justice Minister Choo Mi-ae used her influence to get her son an extended leave during his mandatory military service in 2017.
The Seoul Eastern District Prosecutors Office handling the case dispatched investigators to the ministry's inspector-general office as well as its computing information arm and civil affairs office in search of related materials.
Prosecutors refused to provide details of the raid, but they are believed to be trying to collect records from the ministry's main computer servers.
According to government sources, the servers retain recordings of all outside calls to its civil affairs office made since 2015, possibly including those related to the power abuse allegations.
Choo is suspected of having used her influence as the then-chairwoman of the ruling Democratic Party to get an extended 23-day leave for her son after his knee surgery.
The 27-year-old son, surnamed Seo, was given four extra vacation days at the end of his 19-day medical leave while he served in the Korean Augmentation to the United States Army (KATUSA) for the 2nd Infantry Division of the U.S. Eighth Army.
Choo's side allegedly made calls to the military to get Seo's first 10-day medical leave extended by nine more days. The extension was approved over the phone and Seo submitted his medical records to back up the extended medical leave only later, without having to return to the base.
After securing the related data, prosecutors are expected to proceed by identifying the alleged callers and determining whether the calls, if any, constituted a request for special favors for Seo.
Portraying this as preferential treatment that is not allowed for other conscripts, opposition lawmakers have mounted a firestorm of criticism against Choo and called for her resignation.
