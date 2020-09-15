KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-1
SEOUL, Sept. 15 (Yonhap) -- Tuesday's closing prices (KRW) of
KOSPI 200 stocks traded on the main Korea Stock Exchange.
HITEJINRO 38,500 UP 1,200
CJ LOGISTICS 162,500 UP 4,500
Yuhan 68,700 UP 3,000
SAMYANGHOLDINGS 66,200 DN 1,300
ShinhanGroup 28,750 0
DaelimInd 83,000 DN 2,100
DOOSAN 51,000 DN 400
HANKOOK TECHNOLOGY G ROUP15900 DN250
CJ 82,500 UP 300
KiaMtr 44,650 UP 250
Donga Socio Holdings 108,000 UP 500
SK hynix 81,900 UP 1,900
Youngpoong 487,500 UP 2,500
HyundaiEng&Const 32,250 DN 450
CUCKOO HOMESYS 41,450 DN 650
SamsungF&MIns 189,500 UP 500
HANALL BIOPHARMA 37,800 DN 200
Kogas 23,950 UP 250
Hanwha 27,050 DN 950
DB HiTek 38,150 DN 700
LGInt 16,600 UP 1,000
DongkukStlMill 6,100 UP 50
SBC 10,150 DN 50
Hyundai M&F INS 22,800 DN 250
JWPHARMA 38,750 UP 200
BoryungPharm 16,800 DN 100
L&L 11,400 DN 50
LOTTE Fine Chem 52,400 DN 2,000
HYUNDAI STEEL 25,300 UP 250
Shinsegae 216,500 UP 1,000
Nongshim 345,500 UP 2,000
SGBC 29,400 UP 450
Hyosung 78,900 UP 900
AmoreG 51,500 DN 300
HyundaiMtr 179,000 DN 1,000
BukwangPharm 34,600 UP 1,100
ILJIN MATERIALS 49,950 UP 150
TaekwangInd 687,000 DN 8,000
SsangyongCement 5,710 DN 20
KAL 19,150 UP 500
