KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-2
YUNGJIN PHARM 9,030 DN 530
LG Corp. 78,000 DN 200
POSCO CHEMICAL 88,300 UP 500
KIH 81,100 UP 3,000
Daesang 27,100 DN 450
SKNetworks 5,010 DN 10
ORION Holdings 12,900 0
LotteFood 308,000 DN 1,500
NEXENTIRE 5,380 DN 120
CHONGKUNDANG 182,500 UP 7,000
KCC 149,000 DN 3,000
SKBP 171,500 UP 1,000
SK Discovery 77,800 UP 2,200
LS 64,700 UP 3,700
GC Corp 261,000 UP 3,500
GS E&C 25,550 DN 50
HANIL HYUNDAI CEMENT 26,900 0
SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 452,500 UP 16,500
KPIC 164,000 DN 3,000
MIRAE ASSET DAEWOO 9,280 DN 50
SKC 88,400 DN 600
LOTTE 30,800 DN 150
Binggrae 56,500 DN 800
GCH Corp 26,800 UP 300
LotteChilsung 94,300 DN 400
HYUNDAIGREENFOOD 7,820 DN 50
POSCO 189,500 DN 500
SPC SAMLIP 63,100 DN 1,300
SAMSUNG SDS 180,000 DN 1,000
KOREA AEROSPACE 23,500 UP 100
KUMHOTIRE 3,860 DN 5
DB INSURANCE 45,500 DN 600
SamsungElec 61,000 UP 600
NHIS 9,470 UP 100
GS Retail 34,200 UP 600
Ottogi 586,000 DN 4,000
IlyangPharm 75,600 UP 1,200
F&F 91,100 UP 400
MERITZ SECU 3,310 UP 40
HtlShilla 75,500 UP 400
