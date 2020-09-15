KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-3
Hanmi Science 58,200 UP 300
SamsungElecMech 143,000 DN 1,500
Hanssem 96,900 DN 500
TAEYOUNG E&C 21,600 0
KSOE 86,900 DN 400
HANWHA SOLUTIONS 43,150 DN 1,550
OCI 66,700 DN 100
LS ELECTRIC 62,000 UP 600
KorZinc 401,500 DN 3,500
SamsungHvyInd 5,540 0
SYC 63,700 DN 1,100
HyundaiMipoDock 30,700 DN 50
IS DONGSEO 42,550 UP 200
S-Oil 55,400 DN 500
LG Innotek 169,500 DN 500
LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 211,500 DN 5,500
HMM 7,400 UP 170
HYUNDAI WIA 42,650 DN 100
KumhoPetrochem 103,500 DN 1,000
Mobis 234,000 UP 1,500
HANWHA AEROSPACE 27,600 DN 550
HDC HOLDINGS 11,750 DN 300
S-1 87,400 DN 1,200
Hanchem 151,500 0
DWS 24,500 UP 350
UNID 49,450 DN 550
KEPCO 20,400 DN 200
SamsungSecu 31,700 DN 250
KG DONGBU STL 13,200 0
SKTelecom 246,000 DN 2,000
S&T MOTIV 54,700 DN 1,000
HyundaiElev 41,650 UP 50
AEKYUNG INDUSTRIAL 22,100 DN 100
Hanon Systems 12,550 DN 50
SK 212,000 UP 500
DAEKYO 3,985 UP 5
GKL 12,500 UP 300
Handsome 30,900 UP 250
Asiana Airlines 3,995 UP 30
COWAY 79,700 DN 200
(MORE)
-
1
(URGENT) BTS tops Billboard Hot 100 chart for 2nd consecutive week
-
2
BTS tops Billboard Hot 100 chart for 2nd consecutive week
-
3
Seoul city to unveil promotional tourism video featuring BTS
-
4
(LEAD) BTS tops Billboard Hot 100 chart for 2nd consecutive week
-
5
BTS leader RM donates 100 mln won to state-run art foundation
-
1
Seoul city to unveil promotional tourism video featuring BTS
-
2
(Yonhap Interview) Korean-American hockey coach Sam Kim rides work ethic to NHL job
-
3
BTS says its years of efforts have exploded with 'Dynamite'
-
4
(URGENT) BTS tops Billboard Hot 100 chart for 2nd consecutive week
-
5
(URGENT) Gov't to spend 3.8 tln won on stimulus cash handouts, 3.77 mln people to benefit: Moon
-
1
Trump kissed Melania good-bye before botched visit to DMZ: Woodward book
-
2
In 2017, U.S. fired missile to show target precision to N. Korea: Woodward book
-
3
(LEAD) New virus cases under 200 for nearly 2 weeks; untraceable cases, cluster infections still hampering virus fight
-
4
(LEAD) Tests on 1,440 people find only 1 has coronavirus antibodies in S. Korea: KDCA
-
5
Any use of U.S. military force in Korea impossible without Seoul's consent, Cheong Wa Dae says