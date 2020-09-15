KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-4
LOTTE SHOPPING 81,500 UP 400
IBK 8,170 DN 30
NamhaeChem 8,310 UP 120
DONGSUH 28,050 DN 100
BGF 4,120 DN 35
SamsungEng 11,250 DN 100
SAMSUNG C&T 113,500 DN 500
PanOcean 3,500 UP 10
SAMSUNG CARD 29,000 UP 150
CheilWorldwide 19,500 UP 250
KT 23,550 DN 100
SHINSEGAE INTERNATIO NAL157000 DN2000
LOTTE TOUR 15,850 UP 200
LG Uplus 11,950 DN 150
SAMSUNG LIFE 65,500 DN 400
KT&G 84,700 UP 100
DHICO 15,000 UP 100
LG Display 16,250 DN 350
Kangwonland 21,250 0
NAVER 312,000 UP 9,000
Kakao 381,000 UP 7,500
NCsoft 824,000 DN 6,000
DSME 24,400 DN 650
DSINFRA 7,950 UP 40
DWEC 2,975 DN 45
Donga ST 95,100 UP 800
POSCO INTERNATIONAL 14,000 DN 50
CJ CheilJedang 394,000 UP 2,000
DongwonF&B 177,000 DN 3,000
KEPCO KPS 28,050 DN 250
LGH&H 1,533,000 UP 14,000
LGCHEM 726,000 UP 14,000
KEPCO E&C 17,350 DN 300
HYUNDAIHOMESHOP 75,800 DN 200
HALLA HOLDINGS 28,750 UP 250
HYUNDAI ROTEM 17,200 DN 350
LGELECTRONICS 91,800 DN 300
Celltrion 296,000 0
Huchems 22,400 DN 700
DAEWOONG PHARM 117,000 UP 500
