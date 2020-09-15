KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-5
HYUNDAIDEPTST 57,400 UP 200
LOTTE Himart 30,050 DN 250
GS 33,100 DN 550
CJ CGV 23,450 DN 50
LIG Nex1 31,650 UP 50
Fila Holdings 37,150 DN 250
HYUNDAIGLOVIS 145,000 DN 4,000
HANAFINANCIALGR 28,600 DN 100
HANWHA LIFE 1,575 DN 20
AMOREPACIFIC 169,500 UP 1,500
LF 13,600 DN 100
FOOSUNG 11,050 0
SK Innovation 159,500 UP 2,500
POONGSAN 24,850 UP 50
KBFinancialGroup 38,350 UP 50
Hansae 17,200 DN 250
LG HAUSYS 58,300 UP 600
Youngone Corp 30,950 DN 150
KOLON IND 36,750 DN 650
HanmiPharm 292,000 DN 1,000
BNK Financial Group 5,190 UP 40
emart 144,500 DN 5,500
지HANKOOK TIRE & TEC HNOLOGY333 50 0
KOLMAR KOREA 47,600 UP 350
HANJINKAL 77,400 UP 2,800
DoubleUGames 76,300 UP 2,200
CUCKOO 93,300 UP 200
COSMAX 105,500 UP 500
MANDO 33,550 UP 650
SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS 773,000 UP 10,000
INNOCEAN 52,400 DN 400
Doosan Bobcat 27,350 UP 100
H.S.ENTERPRISE 12,700 DN 200
Netmarble 184,500 UP 3,000
HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUST RIES HOLDI NG S231000 DN3500
ORION 139,000 UP 1,000
BGF Retail 121,000 DN 500
SKCHEM 363,500 UP 17,500
HDC-OP 24,050 DN 650
WooriFinancialGroup 8,530 0
