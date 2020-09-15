S. Korean Bond Yields on Sep. 15, 2020
All News 16:31 September 15, 2020
Today (%) Previous Session(%) Change (BP)
1-year TB 0.699 0.709 -1.0
3-year TB 0.907 0.919 -1.2
10-year TB 1.503 1.517 -1.4
2-year MSB 0.834 0.844 -1.0
3-year CB (AA-) 2.238 2.247 -0.9
91-day CD 0.630 0.630 0.0
