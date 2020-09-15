N. Korea touches on Hong Kong, South China Sea issues at last week's ARF session
SEOUL, Sept. 15 (Yonhap) -- North Korea touched on regional issues, such as Hong Kong and the South China Sea, during last week's annual multilateral security forum, a source said Tuesday, in contrast to their past remarks focusing on their own security issues.
Pyongyang did not send its top diplomat to the foreign ministerial session of the ASEAN Regional Forum (ARF), which was held via video links on Saturday. An Kwang-il, its top envoy in Indonesia, attended it instead.
Touching on the controversy over Beijing's overall policy on its semi-autonomous territory of Hong Kong, An was said to have described the issue as a domestic affair of China's -- in line with Pyongyang's position against outside forces' intervention in a country's internal matters.
Regarding the long-simmering maritime disputes in the South China Sea, An was said to have called for a peaceful resolution through dialogue.
In the past, the North used the ARF forum to defend its push for nuclear deterrence or highlight the security conditions on the Korean Peninsula as well as what it calls America's hostile policy against its regime.
The ARF is a rare Asia-Pacific security meeting involving the North.
At the session, An also explained Pyongyang's fight against the new coronavirus, ascribing its response to the virus to the leadership of leader Kim Jong-un. The North claims to have no COVID-19 case.
At the ARF session, Seoul's Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-wha called for Asia-Pacific countries to send a "unified message" for the resumption of dialogue with the North, renewing Seoul's resolve to forge ahead with efforts for lasting peace on the Korean Peninsula.
Kang also highlighted South Korea's push to improve inter-Korean ties through various projects for cross-border cooperation, which she called a "cornerstone" of peace on the peninsula.
sshluck@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
(URGENT) BTS tops Billboard Hot 100 chart for 2nd consecutive week
-
2
BTS tops Billboard Hot 100 chart for 2nd consecutive week
-
3
Seoul city to unveil promotional tourism video featuring BTS
-
4
(LEAD) BTS tops Billboard Hot 100 chart for 2nd consecutive week
-
5
BTS leader RM donates 100 mln won to state-run art foundation
-
1
Seoul city to unveil promotional tourism video featuring BTS
-
2
(Yonhap Interview) Korean-American hockey coach Sam Kim rides work ethic to NHL job
-
3
BTS says its years of efforts have exploded with 'Dynamite'
-
4
(URGENT) BTS tops Billboard Hot 100 chart for 2nd consecutive week
-
5
(URGENT) Gov't to spend 3.8 tln won on stimulus cash handouts, 3.77 mln people to benefit: Moon
-
1
Trump kissed Melania good-bye before botched visit to DMZ: Woodward book
-
2
(LEAD) New virus cases under 200 for nearly 2 weeks; untraceable cases, cluster infections still hampering virus fight
-
3
Telcos expand digital health care services amid pandemic
-
4
In 2017, U.S. fired missile to show target precision to N. Korea: Woodward book
-
5
Any use of U.S. military force in Korea impossible without Seoul's consent, Cheong Wa Dae says