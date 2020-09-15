Driver who used drugs found responsible for seven-fold collision in Busan
BUSAN, Sept. 15 (Yonhap) -- A seven-vehicle collision that turned Busan's tourist district of Haeundae into a mess earlier this week was caused by a driver under the influence of drugs, police said Tuesday.
The pileup occurred in this southern port city's Haeundae Ward at 5:43 p.m. Monday, when a Porsche sedan driven by a man in his 40s collided from behind into a Grandeur sedan and a motorcycle before causing a chain reaction of collisions involving four more vehicles waiting for a traffic signal.
Seven people were seriously or lightly injured in the collision, police said.
The Busan Metropolitan Police Agency said it has determined drug-induced hallucination by the Porsche driver as the cause of the pileup after he allegedly confessed to inhaling cannabis inside his car just before the accident.
The driver is accused of driving the Porsche at a speed of at least 140 kilometers per hour at the time of the accident, as the car was taped on another car's dashboard camera traveling about 160 meters in just three seconds. The speed limit on the road is 50 km per hour.
The driver is also suspected of failing to brake prior to the collision because no skid marks were found on the spot, the police agency said.
It also said it has been confirmed that before the pileup the driver had caused two more hit-and-run accidents on an underpass about 500 meters from the site of the pileup.
