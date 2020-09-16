Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers

All News 07:04 September 16, 2020

SEOUL, Sept. 16 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on Sept. 16.

Korean-language dailies
-- 9 out of 10 ADHD-diagnosed children in orphanages receive drug treatment (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- Kindergartens, schools in greater Seoul to resume in-person classes next week (Kookmin Daily)
-- Phone recording on justice minister's son recovered from defense ministry server (Donga llbo)
-- Prosecutors obtain military's phone recording on justice minister's son (Seoul Shinmun)
-- Schools in Seoul, Gyeonggi, Incheon to reopen next week (Segye Times)
-- Military exonerates justice minister's son while chastising subordinate (Chosun Ilbo)
-- Schools in greater Seoul to reopen next week (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- Chartered bus operators boycotting services toward scheduled Seoul rally on Foundation Day (Hankyoreh)
-- Prosecutors secure phone recording of civil complaint involving justice minister's son (Hankook Ilbo)
-- Transportation ministry suggests dismissal of Incheon Int'l Airport chief (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- Retail industry slows down despite high market liquidity (Korea Economic Daily)

English-language dailies
-- Yoon rejects charges she exploited 'comfort women' (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- 40% of people with COVID-19 over 60 (Korea Herald)
-- Growing legal risks haunt Korean conglomerates (Korea Times)
(END)

