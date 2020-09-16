Korean-language dailies

-- 9 out of 10 ADHD-diagnosed children in orphanages receive drug treatment (Kyunghyang Shinmun)

-- Kindergartens, schools in greater Seoul to resume in-person classes next week (Kookmin Daily)

-- Phone recording on justice minister's son recovered from defense ministry server (Donga llbo)

-- Prosecutors obtain military's phone recording on justice minister's son (Seoul Shinmun)

-- Schools in Seoul, Gyeonggi, Incheon to reopen next week (Segye Times)

-- Military exonerates justice minister's son while chastising subordinate (Chosun Ilbo)

-- Schools in greater Seoul to reopen next week (JoongAng Ilbo)

-- Chartered bus operators boycotting services toward scheduled Seoul rally on Foundation Day (Hankyoreh)

-- Prosecutors secure phone recording of civil complaint involving justice minister's son (Hankook Ilbo)

-- Transportation ministry suggests dismissal of Incheon Int'l Airport chief (Maeil Business Newspaper)

-- Retail industry slows down despite high market liquidity (Korea Economic Daily)

