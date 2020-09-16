(EDITORIAL from Korea JoongAng Daily on Sept. 16)

Suspicions over Justice Minister Choo Mi-ae's son's extended sick leave during his military service in 2017 and her alleged pressure for special treatment for her son continue provoking public outrage. And yet, the Anti-corruption and Civil Rights Commission's answer Sunday to a question from an opposition lawmaker makes us question the commission's entire raison d'etre. Chairperson Jeon Hyun-heui explained that the justice minister has no relevance to the prosecution's ongoing investigation of her son over the alleged favors. On Sept. 7, the commission sought opinions from the Ministry of Justice and the prosecution about whether the minister really commanded their investigations of her son — and if she had been briefed about the results of the prosecution's probe.