Wednesday's weather forecast

September 16, 2020

SEOUL, Sept. 16 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Wednesday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 25/20 Rain 70

Incheon 25/20 Rain 70

Suwon 25/20 Rain 60

Cheongju 27/20 Rain 60

Daejeon 27/20 Rain 70

Chuncheon 25/19 Sunny 80

Gangneung 27/19 Sunny 60

Jeonju 26/20 Rain 60

Gwangju 26/20 Rain 60

Jeju 28/22 Rain 60

Daegu 27/19 Rain 30

Busan 26/21 Rain 30

