Wednesday's weather forecast
All News 09:14 September 16, 2020
SEOUL, Sept. 16 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Wednesday.
Temperature (C) Condition Possibility
High/Low of Rain (%)
Seoul 25/20 Rain 70
Incheon 25/20 Rain 70
Suwon 25/20 Rain 60
Cheongju 27/20 Rain 60
Daejeon 27/20 Rain 70
Chuncheon 25/19 Sunny 80
Gangneung 27/19 Sunny 60
Jeonju 26/20 Rain 60
Gwangju 26/20 Rain 60
Jeju 28/22 Rain 60
Daegu 27/19 Rain 30
Busan 26/21 Rain 30
(END)
