Seoul stocks open tad lower on profit-taking
SEOUL, Sept. 16 (Yonhap) -- South Korean stocks opened a tad lower Wednesday as investors attempted to cash in recent gains.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index fell 3.55 points, or 0.15 percent, to 2,440.03 in the first 15 minutes of trading.
The index came to a muted start after a 0.65 percent gain in the previous session hitting an over two-year high.
In Seoul, most large caps traded lower.
Market bellwether Samsung Electronics lost 0.49 percent, with No. 2 chipmaker SK hynix shedding 1.59 percent.
Internet portal giant Naver retreated 1.28 percent, with its rival Kakao down 0.39 percent.
Leading chemical maker LG Chem slid 0.28 percent, and rechargeable battery maker Samsung SDI lost 1.33 percent.
Top pharmaceutical firm Samsung Biologics added 0.39 percent, and Celltrion gained 1.35 percent.
Hyundai Motor, the country's largest automaker, advanced 0.56 percent, while top steelmaker POSCO slipped 0.26 percent.
The local currency was trading at 1,181.05 won against the U.S. dollar, down 2.05 won from the previous session's close.
