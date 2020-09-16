S. Korea's M&A activity brisk this year despite virus
SEOUL, Sept. 16 (Yonhap) -- Large South Korean companies have actively engaged in mergers and acquisitions (M&A) this year despite the economic fallout of the coronavirus outbreak, industry data showed Wednesday.
Big businesses in Asia's fourth-largest economy spent a combined 11.45 trillion won (US$9.7 billion) in 52 M&A cases in the first eights months of this year, according to the data from CEO Score.
Big spenders include KB Financial Group Inc., a major South Korean banking group, which took over Prudential Life Insurance Co. of Korea Ltd. for about 2.3 trillion won.
Korea Shipbuilding & Offshore Engineering Co., the shipbuilding holding firm of Hyundai Heavy Industries Group, bought Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering Co. (DSME) for some 2.1 trillion won.
South Korea's top mobile gaming company Netmarble Corp. acquired Woongjin Coway Co., the country's largest home appliance rental service provider, for 1.7 trillion won.
"Large companies appear to have focused on securing growth engines through business shakeups in spite of the coronavirus crisis this year," CEO Score head Park Joo-geun said.
The data also showed 152 out of the country's top 500 companies pumped 59.3 trillion won into taking over 152 firms over the past five years.
Kakao Corp., the operator of popular mobile messenger KakaoTalk, was most active with 47 cases over the cited period. Samsung Electronics Co. was the top spender with 10.1 trillion won.
(END)
-
1
Seoul city to unveil promotional tourism video featuring BTS
-
2
BTS leader RM donates 100 mln won to state-run art foundation
-
3
BTS says its years of efforts have exploded with 'Dynamite'
-
4
17 COVID-19 cases reported at major Seoul hospital
-
5
(URGENT) Gov't to spend 3.8 tln won on stimulus cash handouts, 3.77 mln people to benefit: Moon
-
1
Seoul city to unveil promotional tourism video featuring BTS
-
2
BTS says its years of efforts have exploded with 'Dynamite'
-
3
(URGENT) Gov't to spend 3.8 tln won on stimulus cash handouts, 3.77 mln people to benefit: Moon
-
4
U.S. sanctions on Huawei feared to hit S. Korean chip exports to China
-
5
(3rd LD) New virus cases under 200 for week, virus fight still harried by cluster infections
-
1
Telcos expand digital health care services amid pandemic
-
2
Driver who used drugs found responsible for seven-fold collision in Busan
-
3
(LEAD) New virus cases under 200 for nearly 2 weeks; untraceable cases, cluster infections still hampering virus fight
-
4
S. Korea to secure coronavirus vaccine for 60 pct of population
-
5
(LEAD) Schools in greater Seoul area to reopen next week