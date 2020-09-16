Virus-weary Jeju braces for influx of Chuseok holidaymakers
JEJU, South Korea, Sept. 16 (Yonhap) -- Quarantine authorities on Jeju Island are on high alert as nearly 200,000 tourists are expected to visit the southern resort island during the upcoming Chuseok holiday.
The Jeju Tourism Association said Wednesday that at least 198,000 visitors are projected to come to the island during the extended Chuseok holiday, the Korean version of Thanksgiving, which runs from Sept. 30 to Oct. 2 this year. But Koreans will enjoy five days off when the Oct. 3 National Foundation Day and Sunday are included.
It means the island is expected to receive an average of some 40,000 visitors each day from Sept. 30 to Oct. 4, which is similar to the number of arrivals during the peak summer season.
The reservation rates for flights linking Jeju to Seoul's Gimpo airport and Busan's Gimhae airport have reached 70 to 80 percent, prompting airlines to prepare temporary flights on the routes, according to the industry sources.
The reservation rates for accommodations and rental cars have also been on a steep rise, while golf courses are almost fully booked.
Despite its status as South Korea's top tourist destination, Jeju Island has remained one of the nation's least coronavirus-affected regions, with its cumulative caseload reaching just 56 as of Wednesday.
Jeju's quarantine authorities said they will reinforce measures to stem the spread of the coronavirus among tourists and residents during Chuseok.
Holidaymakers will be asked to strictly comply with anti-COVID-19 guidelines and refrain from visiting high-risk businesses and facilities.
Industry officials speculate the recent easing of social distancing rules in the greater Seoul area may have further spurred tourism demand for Jeju.
nyway@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
Seoul city to unveil promotional tourism video featuring BTS
-
2
BTS leader RM donates 100 mln won to state-run art foundation
-
3
BTS says its years of efforts have exploded with 'Dynamite'
-
4
17 COVID-19 cases reported at major Seoul hospital
-
5
(URGENT) Gov't to spend 3.8 tln won on stimulus cash handouts, 3.77 mln people to benefit: Moon
-
1
Seoul city to unveil promotional tourism video featuring BTS
-
2
BTS says its years of efforts have exploded with 'Dynamite'
-
3
(URGENT) Gov't to spend 3.8 tln won on stimulus cash handouts, 3.77 mln people to benefit: Moon
-
4
U.S. sanctions on Huawei feared to hit S. Korean chip exports to China
-
5
Ex-YG chief admits to overseas gambling charges during court hearing
-
1
Telcos expand digital health care services amid pandemic
-
2
Driver who used drugs found responsible for seven-fold collision in Busan
-
3
(LEAD) Schools in greater Seoul area to reopen next week
-
4
New virus cases under 200 for 2 weeks; marked slowdown still not in sight
-
5
(2nd LD) New daily virus cases under 200 for nearly 2 weeks, untraceable infections at worrisome level