Seoul stocks up late Wed. morning ahead of FOMC meeting
SEOUL, Sept. 16 (Yonhap) -- South Korean stocks switched to gains late Wednesday morning, as investors pinned high hopes on the upcoming U.S. Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) meeting.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index rose 5.07 points, or 0.21 percent, to 2,443.58 as of 11:20 a.m.
After a muted start on profit-taking, local stocks rebounded on expectations about positive comments from the FOMC. Its meeting is set to be concluded Thursday (Korea time).
In its last meeting, the FOMC revealed a shift of mid- and long-term policy in its inflation target.
Market consensus is that the FOMC is likely to unveil more detailed easing plans, such as stronger forward guidance and asset-buying plans, to buoy the pandemic-hit market.
In Seoul, large caps traded mixed.
Market bellwether Samsung Electronics edged up 0.16 percent, with No. 2 chipmaker SK hynix climbing 0.24 percent.
Internet portal giant Naver retreated 1.12 percent, with its rival Kakao slipping 0.26 percent.
Leading chemical maker LG Chem inched up 0.14 percent, while rechargeable battery maker Samsung SDI shed 0.77 percent.
Top pharmaceutical firm Samsung Biologics added 0.26 percent, and Celltrion gained 0.84 percent.
Hyundai Motor, the country's largest automaker, advanced 1.68 percent, while top steelmaker POSCO lost 0.53 percent.
The local currency was trading at 1,178.45 won against the U.S. dollar, up 0.55 won from the previous session's close.
